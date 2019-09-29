Zeepin (ZPT) Market Capitalization Achieves $762,515.00

Zeepin (CURRENCY:ZPT) traded down 14% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 29th. During the last week, Zeepin has traded 33.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Zeepin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, LBank, Kucoin and HitBTC. Zeepin has a market cap of $762,515.00 and $3,134.00 worth of Zeepin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Zeepin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002976 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012542 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.20 or 0.00189884 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $82.29 or 0.01028536 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000719 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000164 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00021173 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00088280 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Zeepin Token Profile

Zeepin’s genesis date was January 18th, 2018. Zeepin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Zeepin is medium.com/@zeepin . Zeepin’s official website is www.zeepin.io . The Reddit community for Zeepin is /r/zeepin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zeepin’s official Twitter account is @zeepinchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Zeepin Token Trading

Zeepin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, Gate.io, HitBTC and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeepin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zeepin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zeepin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zeepin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zeepin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.