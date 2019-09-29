Zacks Investment Research Lowers ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ASGN Incorporated provides IT and professional services primarily in the technology, creative/digital, engineering, life sciences and government sectors. ASGN Incorporated, formerly known as On Assignment Inc., is based California, United States. “

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of ASGN to $84.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $76.00 price target on shares of ASGN and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ASGN from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of ASGN in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of ASGN from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $74.00.

Shares of ASGN opened at $61.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.96. ASGN has a 12-month low of $50.33 and a 12-month high of $79.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $972.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $972.24 million. ASGN had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 19.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that ASGN will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Community Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ASGN during the second quarter worth about $1,000,000. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASGN during the second quarter worth about $206,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of ASGN by 1.4% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,289,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of ASGN by 8.2% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC grew its position in shares of ASGN by 2.8% during the second quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 42,947 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,603,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. 91.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ASGN

ASGN Incorporated provides information technology (IT) and professional staffing services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering, and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Apex, Oxford, and ECS segments.

