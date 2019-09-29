Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Coca-Cola Femsa S.A., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets and distributes soft drinks throughout the metropolitan area of Mexico City, in Southeastern Mexico and in metropolitan Buenos Aires, Argentina. The Company produces Coca-Cola, Sprite, Fresca, Quatro, Powerade, Extra Poma, Etiqueta Azul and Kin. “

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Coca-Cola FEMSA from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Coca-Cola FEMSA has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $69.00.

Shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA stock opened at $60.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.44. Coca-Cola FEMSA has a 12-month low of $56.19 and a 12-month high of $69.00. The company has a market capitalization of $12.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.05. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 7.87%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. On average, analysts predict that Coca-Cola FEMSA will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 0.7% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 36,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,266,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 1.0% during the second quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 31,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 84.2% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA during the first quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Bremer Bank National Association bought a new stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA during the first quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.19% of the company’s stock.

About Coca-Cola FEMSA

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and still beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy, sports drinks, energy drinks, and plant-based drinks.

