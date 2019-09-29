Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The company is focused on developing novel therapies for the management of pain and other central nervous system disorders. Its product candidate portfolio consists of AXS-02 and AXS-05 which are in clinical trial stage. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. is based in New York. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Axsome Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. HC Wainwright set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. They set an outperform rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $35.00 target price (up from $25.00) on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $33.29.

NASDAQ:AXSM traded down $2.78 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $22.09. 1,079,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 570,879. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a current ratio of 4.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.68 and its 200-day moving average is $21.82. Axsome Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.94 and a twelve month high of $30.50.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.10). As a group, research analysts forecast that Axsome Therapeutics will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AXSM. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 263.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,690,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,531,000 after buying an additional 1,224,935 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $14,906,000. VHCP Management III LLC raised its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 50.9% in the second quarter. VHCP Management III LLC now owns 1,611,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,492,000 after buying an additional 543,285 shares during the last quarter. VHCP Management II LLC raised its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 56.1% in the second quarter. VHCP Management II LLC now owns 892,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,993,000 after buying an additional 320,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 27.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,152,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,671,000 after buying an additional 250,498 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.02% of the company’s stock.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. Its product pipeline includes AXS-05, which is in the Phase III clinical trial for the treatment resistant depression; Phase II/III clinical trials in agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation, as well as for major depressive disorder.

