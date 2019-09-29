Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alimera Sciences, Inc., based in Alpharetta, Georgia, is a biopharmaceutical company that specializes in the research, development and commercialization of prescription ophthalmic pharmaceuticals. The Company is presently focused on diseases affecting the back of the eye, or retina because it believes these diseases are not well treated with current therapies and represent a significant market opportunity. Its product candidate Iluvien(R) is an intravitreal insert containing fluocinolone acetonide, a non-proprietary corticosteroid with demonstrated efficacy in the treatment of ocular disease. Iluvien is in development for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME). DME is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and can lead to severe vision loss and blindness. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Alimera Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. They set a buy rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Alimera Sciences and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alimera Sciences from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $2.00.

Alimera Sciences stock traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $0.53. 84,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 406,713. Alimera Sciences has a twelve month low of $0.32 and a twelve month high of $1.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.81.

Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $10.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.97 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alimera Sciences will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Alimera Sciences by 79.0% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 571,275 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 252,089 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alimera Sciences by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 139,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 37,396 shares during the period. Knott David M increased its holdings in shares of Alimera Sciences by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Knott David M now owns 402,901 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alimera Sciences by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,128,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 130,414 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Alimera Sciences by 32,745.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 54,852 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 54,685 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.39% of the company’s stock.

Alimera Sciences Company Profile

Alimera Sciences, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of prescription ophthalmic pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. It focuses on diseases affecting the back of the eye or retina. The company offers ILUVIEN, an intravitreal implant for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME), which is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and could lead to severe vision loss and blindness.

