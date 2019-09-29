Zacks Investment Management Has $104,000 Stock Holdings in Sandstorm Gold Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND)

Zacks Investment Management raised its stake in Sandstorm Gold Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND) by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,776 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,216 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in Sandstorm Gold were worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SAND. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Sandstorm Gold in the 1st quarter valued at $8,817,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Sandstorm Gold by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,713,412 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $26,113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048,301 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Sandstorm Gold by 320.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 870,623 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,827,000 after acquiring an additional 663,627 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Sandstorm Gold by 271.7% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 741,421 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,115,000 after acquiring an additional 541,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Sandstorm Gold by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,949,147 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $16,339,000 after acquiring an additional 523,870 shares in the last quarter.

Get Sandstorm Gold alerts:

Shares of Sandstorm Gold stock remained flat at $$5.85 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,607,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,518,819. Sandstorm Gold Ltd has a 12 month low of $3.47 and a 12 month high of $7.02.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The mining company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $21.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.00 million.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Sandstorm Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. CIBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a report on Monday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sandstorm Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.63.

Sandstorm Gold Company Profile

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

Featured Article: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sandstorm Gold Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND).

Receive News & Ratings for Sandstorm Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandstorm Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.