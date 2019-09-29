Zacks: Harvest Capital Credit Corp (NASDAQ:HCAP) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Harvest Capital Credit Corp (NASDAQ:HCAP) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Brokers have set a twelve-month consensus target price of $10.50 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Harvest Capital Credit an industry rank of 108 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Harvest Capital Credit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ HCAP traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.11. The company had a trading volume of 10,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,623. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 10.39 and a quick ratio of 10.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.28. Harvest Capital Credit has a 12 month low of $9.31 and a 12 month high of $11.65. The firm has a market cap of $61.61 million, a P/E ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 0.68.

Harvest Capital Credit (NASDAQ:HCAP) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The investment management company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.02). Harvest Capital Credit had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 6.25%. The company had revenue of $2.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Harvest Capital Credit will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.50%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 18th. Harvest Capital Credit’s payout ratio is presently 103.23%.

In other Harvest Capital Credit news, CEO Joseph A. Jolson purchased 6,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.85 per share, for a total transaction of $59,868.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $197,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph A. Jolson purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.77 per share, with a total value of $146,550.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 33,632 shares of company stock valued at $329,866. 13.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Harvest Capital Credit stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Harvest Capital Credit Corp (NASDAQ:HCAP) by 9.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,530 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,169 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.40% of Harvest Capital Credit worth $256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 8.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Harvest Capital Credit Company Profile

Harvest Capital Credit Corporation is a business development company providing structured credit to small businesses and specializing in leveraged buyouts, add-on acquisitions, recapitalizations, growth financings and debt refinancing investments. It prefers to invest in North America-based companies.

