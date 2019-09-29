Zacks: Brokerages Expect Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE:SIX) to Post $0.99 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE:SIX) to announce $0.99 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have made estimates for Six Flags Entertainment’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.07 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.84. Six Flags Entertainment reported earnings per share of $2.16 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 54.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Six Flags Entertainment will report full-year earnings of $2.78 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.63 to $2.86. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.73 to $3.15. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Six Flags Entertainment.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $477.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $468.44 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 41.03% and a net margin of 18.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.88 EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SIX shares. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $52.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. ValuEngine cut Six Flags Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Six Flags Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley raised their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Wedbush upgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $51.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.70.

In other news, CFO Marshall Barber sold 468 shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.98, for a total value of $27,602.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 643 shares of company stock valued at $37,865. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SIX. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 110.4% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,054,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,406,000 after purchasing an additional 553,511 shares during the period. Isomer Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $17,301,000. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. lifted its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 53.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. now owns 948,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,281,000 after acquiring an additional 331,266 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,826,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,145,000 after acquiring an additional 304,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 183.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 437,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,728,000 after acquiring an additional 283,254 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SIX traded down $1.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $49.40. 1,234,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,275,034. The company has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.60. Six Flags Entertainment has a 12-month low of $46.68 and a 12-month high of $70.78.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were issued a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.64%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 4th. Six Flags Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.55%.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and water parks under the Six Flags name. The company's parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. It owns and operates 25 parks, including 22 parks in the United States; 2 parks in Mexico; and 1 park in Montreal, Canada.

