Zacks: Brokerages Expect Retail Opportunity Investments Corp (NASDAQ:ROIC) Will Post Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp (NASDAQ:ROIC) will report $0.28 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Retail Opportunity Investments’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.28 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.27. Retail Opportunity Investments also reported earnings per share of $0.28 in the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Retail Opportunity Investments will report full-year earnings of $1.13 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.11 to $1.14. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.13 to $1.18. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Retail Opportunity Investments.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.02). Retail Opportunity Investments had a return on equity of 3.50% and a net margin of 15.28%. The company had revenue of $72.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis.

ROIC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $18.00 price target on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Shares of ROIC stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $18.30. 931,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,145,254. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.54. The company has a current ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Retail Opportunity Investments has a 52-week low of $15.44 and a 52-week high of $18.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.72.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th were paid a $0.197 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio is 69.30%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,602,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,443,000 after purchasing an additional 141,516 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,602,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,451,000 after purchasing an additional 138,664 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 881,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,278,000 after purchasing an additional 79,247 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 44,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 32,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 21,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

Retail Opportunity Investments Company Profile

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of March 31, 2019, ROIC owned 90 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.3 million square feet.

