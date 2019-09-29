Zacks: Brokerages Expect ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) to Post $2.00 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) will post $2.00 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for ManpowerGroup’s earnings. ManpowerGroup posted earnings of $2.47 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 19%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, October 18th.

On average, analysts expect that ManpowerGroup will report full-year earnings of $7.53 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.47 to $7.58. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $8.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.90 to $8.27. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for ManpowerGroup.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.06. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 19.19%. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $114.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. ManpowerGroup presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.90.

NYSE MAN traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $83.00. 337,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 462,181. The business’s 50 day moving average is $84.24 and its 200-day moving average is $88.60. ManpowerGroup has a 1 year low of $61.57 and a 1 year high of $97.96. The company has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46.

ManpowerGroup declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Friday, August 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback 6,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other ManpowerGroup news, EVP Mara E. Swan sold 14,871 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.48, for a total transaction of $1,256,302.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $610,621.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard Buchband sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.43, for a total transaction of $149,502.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,214 shares in the company, valued at $701,722.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 73,212 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,044,000 after acquiring an additional 9,575 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 235.4% during the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 14,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 9,997 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 369,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,586,000 after acquiring an additional 81,062 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 328,131 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,133,000 after acquiring an additional 26,730 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 3,194 shares during the period. 93.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ManpowerGroup

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

