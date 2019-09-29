Zacks: Brokerages Expect Kindred Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:KIN) to Post -$0.37 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Kindred Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:KIN) to report ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kindred Biosciences’ earnings. Kindred Biosciences reported earnings per share of ($0.39) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 6th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kindred Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($1.52) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.62) to ($1.37). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.21) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.40) to ($0.88). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Kindred Biosciences.
Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 million. Kindred Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 55.46% and a negative net margin of 1,583.00%.
Shares of KIN traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.94. The company had a trading volume of 53,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,867. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.11. The company has a quick ratio of 10.79, a current ratio of 11.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Kindred Biosciences has a 52-week low of $5.96 and a 52-week high of $15.11.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Kindred Biosciences by 219.8% during the 1st quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 47,505 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 32,649 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Kindred Biosciences by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 433,131 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,608,000 after acquiring an additional 94,091 shares in the last quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co bought a new stake in Kindred Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. General American Investors Co. Inc. boosted its position in Kindred Biosciences by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. now owns 494,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,118,000 after acquiring an additional 44,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in Kindred Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $115,000. 67.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Kindred Biosciences Company Profile
Kindred Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing therapies for pets. Its product pipeline consists of small molecules and biologics for a range of indications in dogs, cats, and horses. The company offers Mirataz, a mirtazapine transdermal ointment for the management of weight loss in cats.
