Zacks: Brokerages Expect Kindred Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:KIN) to Post -$0.37 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Sep 29th, 2019 // Comments off

Brokerages expect Kindred Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:KIN) to report ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kindred Biosciences’ earnings. Kindred Biosciences reported earnings per share of ($0.39) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kindred Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($1.52) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.62) to ($1.37). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.21) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.40) to ($0.88). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Kindred Biosciences.

Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 million. Kindred Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 55.46% and a negative net margin of 1,583.00%.

KIN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub cut Kindred Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Kindred Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Barclays initiated coverage on Kindred Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley cut Kindred Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Kindred Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Kindred Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.28.

Shares of KIN traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.94. The company had a trading volume of 53,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,867. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.11. The company has a quick ratio of 10.79, a current ratio of 11.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Kindred Biosciences has a 52-week low of $5.96 and a 52-week high of $15.11.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Kindred Biosciences by 219.8% during the 1st quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 47,505 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 32,649 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Kindred Biosciences by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 433,131 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,608,000 after acquiring an additional 94,091 shares in the last quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co bought a new stake in Kindred Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. General American Investors Co. Inc. boosted its position in Kindred Biosciences by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. now owns 494,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,118,000 after acquiring an additional 44,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in Kindred Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $115,000. 67.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kindred Biosciences Company Profile

Kindred Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing therapies for pets. Its product pipeline consists of small molecules and biologics for a range of indications in dogs, cats, and horses. The company offers Mirataz, a mirtazapine transdermal ointment for the management of weight loss in cats.

Recommended Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kindred Biosciences (KIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN)

Receive News & Ratings for Kindred Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kindred Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.