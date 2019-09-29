Zacks: Brokerages Expect Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) to Post $2.83 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) will post earnings per share of $2.83 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Capital One Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.98 and the lowest is $2.75. Capital One Financial posted earnings per share of $3.12 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 9.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, October 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Capital One Financial will report full year earnings of $11.42 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.09 to $11.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $11.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.10 to $12.21. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Capital One Financial.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.53. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 17.50%. The business had revenue of $7.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently commented on COF. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their target price on Capital One Financial from $111.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a $118.00 target price on Capital One Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets set a $141.00 target price on Capital One Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine cut Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $99.00 target price on Capital One Financial and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.89.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Michael J. Wassmer sold 8,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.03, for a total value of $780,386.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 84,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,047,045.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Bradford H. Warner sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.74, for a total value of $1,330,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,726,570.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,041 shares of company stock worth $2,978,213 in the last ninety days. 1.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 318.9% in the second quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 1,910.3% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. 88.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:COF traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $91.34. 1,357,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,056,432. Capital One Financial has a one year low of $69.90 and a one year high of $98.62. The company has a market capitalization of $42.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $88.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

