Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Independence Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:IRT) to Post $0.19 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Independence Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:IRT) to post earnings of $0.19 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Independence Realty Trust’s earnings. Independence Realty Trust also reported earnings of $0.19 per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Independence Realty Trust will report full year earnings of $0.76 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.77. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.81 to $0.83. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Independence Realty Trust.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.03). Independence Realty Trust had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 5.88%. The firm had revenue of $50.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.17 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 21st. National Securities assumed coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.79.

In related news, Director Richard H. Ross sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.28, for a total value of $53,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,035.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its position in Independence Realty Trust by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 28,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Independence Realty Trust by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 144,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Independence Realty Trust by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 22,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Independence Realty Trust by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 139,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Independence Realty Trust by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 176,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter. 87.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IRT traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.34. The stock had a trading volume of 596,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 587,931. Independence Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $8.75 and a 1-year high of $14.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.88. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.38 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.30%.

About Independence Realty Trust

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that currently owns and operates 58 multifamily apartment properties, totaling 15,880 units, across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

