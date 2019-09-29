Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Altice USA Inc (NYSE:ATUS) to Post $0.09 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Altice USA Inc (NYSE:ATUS) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.09 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Altice USA’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.06 and the highest is $0.11. Altice USA posted earnings of $0.04 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 125%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Altice USA will report full-year earnings of $0.38 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.45. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $1.20. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Altice USA.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. Altice USA had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 3.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently commented on ATUS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Altice USA from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Nomura lifted their target price on Altice USA from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Altice USA from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Macquarie assumed coverage on Altice USA in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group set a $30.00 target price on Altice USA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Altice USA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.07.

NYSE:ATUS traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.60. The stock had a trading volume of 5,091,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,642,229. The company has a market capitalization of $18.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 357.50 and a beta of 0.90. Altice USA has a 1-year low of $14.49 and a 1-year high of $30.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.18, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

In other news, Director Alt S.A.R.L. Next sold 15,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.40, for a total transaction of $396,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,369,305 shares in the company, valued at $1,250,549,652. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael Olsen sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total value of $810,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 45.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATUS. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Altice USA by 340.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 5,614 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Altice USA in the first quarter worth approximately $26,961,000. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Altice USA by 5.2% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 204,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,401,000 after acquiring an additional 10,198 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Altice USA in the first quarter worth approximately $1,300,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Altice USA by 10,386.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 93,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,010,000 after acquiring an additional 92,963 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.98% of the company’s stock.

Altice USA

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Cablevision and Cequel. It delivers broadband, pay television, telephony services, Wi-Fi hotspot access, proprietary content, and advertising services to approximately 4.9 million residential and business customers.

