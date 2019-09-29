Zacks: Analysts Expect Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $11.18 Million

Equities analysts predict that Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) will announce sales of $11.18 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Smith Micro Software’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $11.10 million to $11.25 million. Smith Micro Software reported sales of $6.53 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 71.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Smith Micro Software will report full year sales of $41.79 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $41.40 million to $42.07 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $50.23 million, with estimates ranging from $48.80 million to $52.48 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Smith Micro Software.

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The software maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $10.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.65 million. Smith Micro Software had a return on equity of 26.71% and a net margin of 15.99%.

SMSI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Smith Micro Software in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. ValuEngine lowered Smith Micro Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. B. Riley initiated coverage on Smith Micro Software in a research note on Friday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Smith Micro Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.44.

NASDAQ SMSI traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $5.15. 420,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 690,959. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.91. The company has a quick ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $192.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.79 and a beta of 0.45. Smith Micro Software has a 12 month low of $1.62 and a 12 month high of $6.90.

In other news, Director Thomas G. Campbell sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.19, for a total transaction of $123,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,030. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Timothy C. Huffmyer sold 42,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.48, for a total value of $230,160.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 239,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,311,599.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 24.79% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Smith Micro Software by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 933,710 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,839,000 after acquiring an additional 194,019 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Smith Micro Software by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 417,521 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 52,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Smith Micro Software by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 109,336 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 3,623 shares in the last quarter. 6.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Smith Micro Software Company Profile

Smith Micro Software, Inc develops and sells software to simplify and enhance the mobile experience to wireless service providers, device manufacturers, and enterprise businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Wireless and Graphics.

