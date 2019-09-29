Zacks: Analysts Expect Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:PK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $663.80 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:PK) to post sales of $663.80 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Park Hotels & Resorts’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $642.00 million and the highest is $708.10 million. Park Hotels & Resorts posted sales of $652.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Park Hotels & Resorts will report full year sales of $2.72 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.69 billion to $2.75 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.66 billion to $2.67 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Park Hotels & Resorts.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.42). Park Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 5.06% and a net margin of 10.52%. The business had revenue of $703.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $694.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PK shares. TheStreet cut Park Hotels & Resorts from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Deutsche Bank set a $33.00 target price on Park Hotels & Resorts and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. UBS Group set a $24.00 target price on Park Hotels & Resorts and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Park Hotels & Resorts from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.82.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PK. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 68.5% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 188.7% in the second quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 4,000.0% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE PK traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $24.88. 4,216,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,936,259. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.08. Park Hotels & Resorts has a 1-year low of $23.02 and a 1-year high of $33.02. The firm has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.41, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.23%. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.81%.

About Park Hotels & Resorts

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio consists of 52 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 30,000 rooms, a substantial portion of which are located in prime United States markets with high barriers to entry.

