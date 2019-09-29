Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Resideo Technologies Inc (NYSE:REZI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.24 Billion

Analysts expect Resideo Technologies Inc (NYSE:REZI) to report sales of $1.24 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Resideo Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.25 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.23 billion. Resideo Technologies posted sales of $1.20 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Resideo Technologies will report full year sales of $5.01 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.00 billion to $5.03 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $5.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.18 billion to $5.25 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Resideo Technologies.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Resideo Technologies had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 9.67%.

Several analysts have recently commented on REZI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Resideo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Resideo Technologies from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Imperial Capital reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target (down from $26.00) on shares of Resideo Technologies in a report on Thursday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.25.

Shares of REZI traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $13.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 424,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 899,124. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.63. Resideo Technologies has a 1-year low of $12.99 and a 1-year high of $28.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of REZI. Investec Asset Management LTD raised its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 37.6% during the second quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 4,328,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182,110 shares during the last quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Resideo Technologies during the second quarter worth $24,285,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Resideo Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $19,082,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Resideo Technologies during the second quarter worth $15,656,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 6.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,790,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,534,000 after purchasing an additional 639,881 shares during the last quarter. 78.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Resideo Technologies

Resideo Technologies, Inc provides critical comfort, thermal, and security solutions primarily in residential environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Solutions, and Global Distribution. It offers home products, services, and technologies, including temperature and humidity control, water, air, remote patient monitoring software, and software solutions; and residential thermal solutions, such as boiler products, storage gas water heating solutions, ducted solutions, and thermal adjacency solutions.

