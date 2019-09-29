Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.30 Billion

Brokerages predict that Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) will announce sales of $1.30 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Greif’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.27 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.38 billion. Greif reported sales of $987.70 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, December 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Greif will report full-year sales of $4.71 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.63 billion to $4.90 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $4.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.90 billion to $5.00 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Greif.

Greif (NYSE:GEF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.08. Greif had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 19.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GEF shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Greif from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $40.00 target price on shares of Greif and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Greif from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Greif from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Bank of America set a $37.00 target price on shares of Greif and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $36.38.

In other Greif news, CFO Lawrence A. Hilsheimer purchased 3,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.76 per share, for a total transaction of $116,472.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 108,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,649,118.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Emkes purchased 1,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.75 per share, with a total value of $38,972.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 31,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,032,673. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 20,358 shares of company stock valued at $670,275 in the last 90 days. 13.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GEF. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in Greif by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 17,812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Greif by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 13,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Greif by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 349,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,400,000 after acquiring an additional 57,000 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Greif by 95.4% in the 1st quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 16,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 8,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P grew its stake in shares of Greif by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 30,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 9,818 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Greif stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.04. 132,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 244,174. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Greif has a 1-year low of $29.85 and a 1-year high of $54.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 10.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.38.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.4%. Greif’s payout ratio is presently 49.86%.

About Greif

Greif, Inc produces and sells industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services; Paper Packaging & Services; Flexible Products & Services; and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services segment offers rigid industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services.

