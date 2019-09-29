Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Dine Brands Global Inc (NYSE:DIN) Will Announce Earnings of $1.85 Per Share

Analysts expect Dine Brands Global Inc (NYSE:DIN) to post earnings of $1.85 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Dine Brands Global’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.87 and the lowest is $1.83. Dine Brands Global posted earnings of $1.53 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Dine Brands Global will report full-year earnings of $6.89 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.87 to $6.91. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $7.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.20 to $7.82. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Dine Brands Global.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The restaurant operator reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $228.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.69 million. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 59.85% and a net margin of 11.73%. The company’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DIN. MKM Partners began coverage on Dine Brands Global in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $116.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Maxim Group set a $110.00 price objective on Dine Brands Global and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Raymond James lowered Dine Brands Global from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.14.

In other news, SVP Bryan R. Adel sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.63, for a total value of $821,040.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,207,058.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Dine Brands Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Dine Brands Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 4,107.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 547 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 515.0% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 615 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its stake in Dine Brands Global by 133.3% in the second quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter.

DIN stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $73.40. 220,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 268,476. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 0.41. Dine Brands Global has a 52 week low of $65.63 and a 52 week high of $104.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $74.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.21.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. Dine Brands Global’s payout ratio is presently 51.40%.

About Dine Brands Global

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates in five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, IHOP Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

