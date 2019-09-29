Yew Bio-Pharm Group (OTCMKTS:YEWB) and Corteva (OTCMKTS:CTVA) Critical Survey

Yew Bio-Pharm Group (OTCMKTS:YEWB) and Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Yew Bio-Pharm Group and Corteva’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yew Bio-Pharm Group -2.90% -2.97% -2.35% Corteva N/A N/A N/A

Corteva pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Yew Bio-Pharm Group does not pay a dividend.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

72.2% of Corteva shares are held by institutional investors. 63.7% of Yew Bio-Pharm Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Yew Bio-Pharm Group and Corteva’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yew Bio-Pharm Group $37.60 million 0.11 -$1.32 million N/A N/A Corteva N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Corteva has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Yew Bio-Pharm Group.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Yew Bio-Pharm Group and Corteva, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Yew Bio-Pharm Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Corteva 1 8 8 0 2.41

Corteva has a consensus target price of $32.25, suggesting a potential upside of 16.01%. Given Corteva’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Corteva is more favorable than Yew Bio-Pharm Group.

Summary

Corteva beats Yew Bio-Pharm Group on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Yew Bio-Pharm Group Company Profile

Yew Bio-Pharm Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, grows and sells yew trees in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM) Raw Materials, Yew Trees, Handicrafts, and Others. The TCM Raw Materials segment engages in the production and sale of raw materials that are used in the manufacture of TCM. It offers yew raw materials, including branches and leaves of yew trees. The Yew Tree segment is involved in growing and selling yew seedlings and mature trees. It cultivates and sells yew seedlings and trees to state-owned enterprises and private businesses for reforestation in the provinces of Heilongjiang and Jilin; and sells potted yew trees to retail customers. The Handicrafts segment manufactures and sells furniture and handicrafts made of yew timber. The Others segment sells yew candles, pine needle extracts, complex taxus cuspidate extract, composite northeast yew extract, and yew essential oil soap. The company also sells wood ear mushroom. Yew Bio-Pharm Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is based in El Monte, California.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc. provides agriculture products worldwide. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean, and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as to enhance crop health. The company is based in Wilmington, Delaware. Corteva, Inc. operates independently of DowDuPont Inc. as of June 1, 2019.

