XEL (XEL) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $3,368.00

XEL (CURRENCY:XEL) traded up 7.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 29th. In the last week, XEL has traded down 31.9% against the US dollar. XEL has a market capitalization of $811,153.00 and approximately $3,368.00 worth of XEL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One XEL coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0088 or 0.00000110 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Stellar Decentralized Exchange and Bittrex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get XEL alerts:

Grin (GRIN) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00016641 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000409 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003307 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded up 103.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001477 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Golos (GOLOS) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000033 BTC.

XEL Coin Profile

XEL uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 8th, 2017. XEL’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 91,676,277 coins. The official website for XEL is xel.org . The Reddit community for XEL is /r/XEL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . XEL’s official Twitter account is @elastic_coin

Buying and Selling XEL

XEL can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XEL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade XEL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy XEL using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for XEL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XEL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.