WIZBL Price Down 27.3% Over Last 7 Days (WBL)

WIZBL (CURRENCY:WBL) traded 18.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 29th. Over the last seven days, WIZBL has traded down 27.3% against the US dollar. One WIZBL coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinBene and BitForex. WIZBL has a market cap of $120,414.00 and $561.00 worth of WIZBL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get WIZBL alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002993 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012513 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.25 or 0.00190047 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.97 or 0.01021685 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000723 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000165 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00021155 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00088607 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

WIZBL Profile

WIZBL’s total supply is 217,690,264 coins and its circulating supply is 150,000,000 coins. The official website for WIZBL is www.wizbl.io

Buying and Selling WIZBL

WIZBL can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex and CoinBene. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WIZBL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WIZBL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WIZBL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WIZBL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WIZBL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.