Wipro (NYSE:WIT) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wipro (NYSE:WIT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “WIPRO LTD-ADR provides comprehensive IT solutions and services, including systems integration, Information Systems outsourcing, package implementation, software application development and maintenance, and research and development services to corporations globally. Wipro Limited is the first PCMM Level 5 and SEI CMM Level certified IT Services Company globally. “

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on WIT. ValuEngine cut shares of Wipro from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Wedbush reiterated an underperform rating on shares of Wipro in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Wipro from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Sell and a consensus price target of $4.76.

NYSE WIT traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $3.61. 1,531,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,089,605. Wipro has a 52-week low of $3.56 and a 52-week high of $4.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.69. The company has a market capitalization of $21.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.19.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The information technology services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.06. Wipro had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 16.57%. The firm had revenue of $139.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.23 billion. Wipro’s revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Wipro will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Wipro by 38.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,743,912 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $34,801,000 after acquiring an additional 2,437,740 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Wipro by 340.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,361,267 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824,700 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Wipro by 128.3% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,152,170 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $13,649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771,181 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Wipro by 43.1% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,590,697 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $18,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Wipro by 209.2% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,210,058 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,239,000 after acquiring an additional 818,719 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services (BPS) company worldwide. The company's IT Services segment offers a range of IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, infrastructure services, analytics services, BPS, research and development services, and hardware and software design services to various enterprises.

