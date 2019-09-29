Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ:WING) Shares Purchased by Maverick Capital Ltd.

Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ:WING) by 27.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 167,890 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 36,240 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. owned about 0.57% of Wingstop worth $15,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Wingstop by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 356,526 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $22,885,000 after purchasing an additional 27,837 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Wingstop by 2.3% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,085 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $843,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Wingstop by 17.6% in the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 41,567 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,160,000 after buying an additional 6,206 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Wingstop by 3.6% in the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 9,421 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Wingstop by 4.8% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,929 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,034,000 after buying an additional 1,833 shares during the last quarter.

Get Wingstop alerts:

In other news, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.06, for a total transaction of $111,166.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Hislop sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.74, for a total transaction of $468,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on WING shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Wingstop from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $108.00 price target (up previously from $84.00) on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Monday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Wingstop from $85.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.14.

Wingstop stock traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $87.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 345,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,917. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.58, a PEG ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $96.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.72. Wingstop Inc has a twelve month low of $56.95 and a twelve month high of $107.43.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. The firm had revenue of $48.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.53 million. Wingstop had a net margin of 11.54% and a negative return on equity of 11.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Wingstop Inc will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is an increase from Wingstop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Wingstop’s payout ratio is 52.38%.

Wingstop Profile

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. As of December 29, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,252 restaurants in the United States, Mexico, Panama, Singapore, Indonesia, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, and Colombia.

Further Reading: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.