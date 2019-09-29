Whitbread plc (LON:WTB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Whitbread plc (LON:WTB) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 4,960 ($64.81).

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on WTB shares. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 4,700 ($61.41) price target on shares of Whitbread in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Numis Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Whitbread in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Whitbread in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets cut Whitbread to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th.

Shares of WTB stock traded up GBX 74 ($0.97) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 4,467 ($58.37). 349,046 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 564,229. Whitbread has a fifty-two week low of GBX 4,055 ($52.99) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 5,162 ($67.45). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 4,328.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 4,642.11. The company has a market cap of $5.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.31, a current ratio of 5.90 and a quick ratio of 5.77.

In related news, insider Nicholas Cadbury sold 7,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,501 ($58.81), for a total value of £351,078 ($458,745.59).

About Whitbread

Whitbread PLC operates hotels, restaurants, and coffee shops. The company operates through two segments, Premier Inn and Costa. It operates approximately 785 hotels with 72,466 rooms in the United Kingdom, as well as hotels under the Premier Inn brand name; hotels under the hub by Premier Inn brand name in the United Kingdom; and restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater Grill, Bar+Block, and Table Table brands.

