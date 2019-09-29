Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (NYSE:WPM) Shares Acquired by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management increased its position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (NYSE:WPM) by 76.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,291 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,633 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 39.2% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 135.8% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 67.0% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 318.3% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 2,110 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the second quarter valued at $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.52% of the company’s stock.

WPM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank set a $27.00 target price on Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Bank of America upped their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $33.50 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. GMP Securities downgraded Wheaton Precious Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Barclays raised Wheaton Precious Metals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $23.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Wheaton Precious Metals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Wheaton Precious Metals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.10.

Shares of NYSE WPM traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.75. 2,396,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,686,852. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp has a 1 year low of $15.08 and a 1 year high of $30.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.49, a PEG ratio of 10.27 and a beta of -0.03. The company has a quick ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.39.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.10. The business had revenue of $189.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.90 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a positive return on equity of 3.35% and a negative net margin of 3.33%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 22nd. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is 75.00%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells silver and gold ores. It has agreements for 19 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

