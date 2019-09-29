Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 55,414 Shares of PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT)

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) by 62.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,941 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 55,414 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.06% of PTC Therapeutics worth $1,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sector Gamma AS boosted its position in PTC Therapeutics by 17.8% during the second quarter. Sector Gamma AS now owns 229,498 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,327,000 after purchasing an additional 34,755 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in PTC Therapeutics by 19.0% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,031 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,975,000 after purchasing an additional 12,600 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in PTC Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $168,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in PTC Therapeutics by 79.5% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 662,587 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,940,000 after purchasing an additional 293,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its position in PTC Therapeutics by 29.6% during the second quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 388,010 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,460,000 after purchasing an additional 88,579 shares in the last quarter. 97.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ PTCT traded down $1.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 843,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 843,714. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.63. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of -18.82 and a beta of 1.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.10. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.53 and a fifty-two week high of $48.99.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $85.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.65 million. PTC Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 35.79% and a negative net margin of 76.41%. PTC Therapeutics’s revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.21) EPS. Analysts expect that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PTCT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded PTC Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PTC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.88.

In other PTC Therapeutics news, VP Mark Elliott Boulding sold 15,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.74, for a total value of $685,058.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 32,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,467,695.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christine Marie Utter sold 14,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total value of $634,623.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,509.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 211,038 shares of company stock valued at $9,494,697. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of rare disorders. The company offers Translarna (ataluren) and Emflaza (deflazacort) for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients.

