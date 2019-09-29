Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 499 Shares of Invesco BRIC ETF (NYSEARCA:EEB)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its position in Invesco BRIC ETF (NYSEARCA:EEB) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 499 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Invesco BRIC ETF were worth $1,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Shares of EEB stock traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.95. The stock had a trading volume of 6,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,261. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.21. Invesco BRIC ETF has a one year low of $30.95 and a one year high of $38.08.

About Invesco BRIC ETF

The Guggenheim BRIC ETF (the Fund), formerly The Claymore/BNY Mellon BRIC ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called The Bank of New York Mellon BRIC Select ADR Index (the Index). The Index consists of American depositary receipts (ADRs) and global depositary receipts (GDRs) selected, based on liquidity, from a universe of all listed depositary receipts of companies from Brazil, Russia, India and China trading on the United States exchanges.

