Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 317 Shares of Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its stake in Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 317 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.15% of Washington Trust Bancorp worth $1,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WASH. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 4,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 29,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 73,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,527,000 after buying an additional 2,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WASH traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.19. The company had a trading volume of 25,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,850. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $848.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 0.67. Washington Trust Bancorp has a 52-week low of $45.21 and a 52-week high of $57.46.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $50.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.90 million. Washington Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 27.03%. Research analysts anticipate that Washington Trust Bancorp will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Washington Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.91%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Compass Point set a $53.00 price target on Washington Trust Bancorp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Washington Trust Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. ValuEngine lowered Washington Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Boenning Scattergood assumed coverage on Washington Trust Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.33.

Washington Trust Bancorp Company Profile

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that offers various financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides various commercial and retail lending products, which include commercial real estate loans consisting of commercial mortgages and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

