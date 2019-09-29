Wells Fargo & Company MN Raises Stock Holdings in MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI)

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) by 29.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 147,165 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,220 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.16% of MBIA worth $1,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE lifted its stake in shares of MBIA by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE now owns 5,614,736 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $52,273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202,254 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its stake in MBIA by 140.7% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,097,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,446,000 after buying an additional 641,382 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in MBIA by 2.1% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 160,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in MBIA in the first quarter valued at about $450,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in MBIA in the second quarter valued at about $362,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Get MBIA alerts:

In other news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 29,809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.12, for a total value of $271,858.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 93,532 shares in the company, valued at $853,011.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MBI shares. TheStreet cut MBIA from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of MBIA in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th.

MBIA stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,978,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 709,999. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. MBIA Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.95 and a 52-week high of $11.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $786.54 million, a P/E ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 1.29.

MBIA (NYSE:MBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The insurance provider reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.76). The firm had revenue of $30.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.43 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.58) EPS.

About MBIA

MBIA Inc provides financial guarantee insurance services to public finance markets. It operates through U.S. Public Finance Insurance, and International and Structured Finance Insurance segments. The company issues financial guarantees for municipal bonds, including tax-exempt and taxable indebtedness of the U.S.

Further Reading: What defines an oversold asset?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI).

Receive News & Ratings for MBIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MBIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.