Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $1.51 Million Holdings in Invesco Municipal Income Opp Trust (NYSE:OIA)

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Invesco Municipal Income Opp Trust (NYSE:OIA) by 112.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 196,715 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,061 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.41% of Invesco Municipal Income Opp Trust worth $1,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OIA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opp Trust by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 244,984 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,877,000 after acquiring an additional 40,037 shares in the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opp Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $181,000. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opp Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OIA traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.83. 34,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,463. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.90 and its 200-day moving average is $7.72. Invesco Municipal Income Opp Trust has a 52 week low of $6.85 and a 52 week high of $8.12.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.0316 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.7%.

About Invesco Municipal Income Opp Trust

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

