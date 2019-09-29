Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $1.44 Million Position in Invesco S&P Spin-Off ETF (NYSEARCA:CSD)

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Spin-Off ETF (NYSEARCA:CSD) by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,663 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 1.09% of Invesco S&P Spin-Off ETF worth $1,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P Spin-Off ETF by 11.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:CSD traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,970. Invesco S&P Spin-Off ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.49 and a fifty-two week high of $55.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.94.

Guggenheim Spin-Off ETF, formerly Claymore/Beacon Spin-Off ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the Beacon Spin-off Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stock, American depositary receipts (ADRs) and master limited partnerships (MLPs) that comprise the Index and depositary receipts representing common stocks included in the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs included in the Index).

