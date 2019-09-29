Wells Fargo & Company MN Decreases Holdings in BlackRock Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBK)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its position in BlackRock Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBK) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 93,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,959 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in BlackRock Municipal Bond Trust were worth $1,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BBK. Robinson Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock Municipal Bond Trust by 102.9% in the 2nd quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 174,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,615,000 after buying an additional 88,427 shares in the last quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in BlackRock Municipal Bond Trust in the 1st quarter worth $386,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in BlackRock Municipal Bond Trust by 187.3% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 16,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 10,583 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock Municipal Bond Trust by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 126,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,837,000 after buying an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock Municipal Bond Trust by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 19,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 2,209 shares in the last quarter.

BBK stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.40. The stock had a trading volume of 26,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,608. BlackRock Municipal Bond Trust has a 1-year low of $13.06 and a 1-year high of $16.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.91.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.054 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%.

About BlackRock Municipal Bond Trust

BlackRock Municipal Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds which are exempt from regular federal income taxes.

