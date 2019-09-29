Wells Fargo & Company MN Acquires 1,462 Shares of ConnectOne Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:CNOB)

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:CNOB) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.19% of ConnectOne Bancorp worth $1,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CNOB. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in ConnectOne Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 103.1% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in the first quarter worth $116,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 9.0% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 5,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 57,072.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 6,278 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CNOB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. BidaskClub raised shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from an “equal” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ConnectOne Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.50.

CNOB stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.16. 69,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 108,551. ConnectOne Bancorp Inc has a 52 week low of $17.07 and a 52 week high of $23.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $777.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 0.94.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.01). ConnectOne Bancorp had a net margin of 27.54% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The business had revenue of $47.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.88 million. Research analysts forecast that ConnectOne Bancorp Inc will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Stephen T. Boswell bought 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.47 per share, for a total transaction of $214,935.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank W. Baier bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.99 per share, with a total value of $99,950.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 82,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,643,837.67. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 21,519 shares of company stock valued at $327,766 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.58% of the company’s stock.

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank, a state chartered bank that provides various commercial banking products and services. The company offers a range of deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, and time and savings accounts.

