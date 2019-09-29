Wedbush Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY)

Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for Best Buy in a report issued on Thursday, September 26th. Wedbush analyst M. Pachter now expects that the technology retailer will earn $2.67 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.76. Wedbush has a “Buy” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock.

BBY has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine raised Best Buy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Guggenheim began coverage on Best Buy in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Best Buy in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $80.00 price target on Best Buy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Best Buy from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.75.

BBY stock opened at $68.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.68. Best Buy has a fifty-two week low of $47.72 and a fifty-two week high of $80.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $17.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.11.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The technology retailer reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $9.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.55 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 48.56% and a net margin of 3.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its stake in shares of Best Buy by 43.6% in the first quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 61,207 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $4,349,000 after purchasing an additional 18,575 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 12.6% in the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,084 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 15.2% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,251,427 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $87,262,000 after acquiring an additional 165,350 shares in the last quarter. Stormborn Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Best Buy in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,553,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 93.1% in the second quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 100,371 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $6,968,000 after acquiring an additional 48,389 shares in the last quarter. 78.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Lisa Caputo sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.20, for a total value of $188,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,454,387.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Victor Kathy J. Higgins sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $725,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,924,135. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,789,328 shares of company stock valued at $128,620,080. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 18th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.59%.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

