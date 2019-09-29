Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $314.70 Million

Equities analysts predict that Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) will post sales of $314.70 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Webster Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $316.27 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $312.85 million. Webster Financial reported sales of $302.66 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Webster Financial will report full year sales of $1.26 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.27 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.32 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Webster Financial.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $317.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.36 million. Webster Financial had a net margin of 27.99% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WBS. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Webster Financial in a report on Friday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Webster Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Webster Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.25.

In other Webster Financial news, Director John Joseph Crawford sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.28, for a total transaction of $51,280.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $774,276.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel Bley sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.45, for a total transaction of $102,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,654 shares in the company, valued at $959,748.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,000 shares of company stock worth $203,670 over the last ninety days. 1.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WBS. Hilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Webster Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Webster Financial by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in Webster Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Menta Capital LLC bought a new stake in Webster Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Webster Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. 88.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Webster Financial stock traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.27. 461,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 475,865. The stock has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.99. Webster Financial has a 12 month low of $42.62 and a 12 month high of $63.34.

Webster Financial Company Profile

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

