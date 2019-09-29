WealthStone Inc. Invests $60,000 in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

WealthStone Inc. bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 174.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. HMS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 235.9% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 1,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director David B. Omaley sold 10,133 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.76, for a total value of $565,016.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 191,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,692,203.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 20,000 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.33, for a total transaction of $1,146,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,959 shares in the company, valued at $3,781,429.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,547 shares of company stock worth $2,862,231 over the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:USB traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $55.43. The stock had a trading volume of 4,532,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,238,075. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.57 billion, a PE ratio of 13.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $43.14 and a 12 month high of $57.81.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.73 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 26.70% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, June 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. This is a boost from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.10%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on USB shares. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $52.50 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank set a $59.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.93.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

