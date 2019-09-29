WealthStone Inc. Invests $30,000 in Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:Z)

WealthStone Inc. acquired a new position in Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:Z) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 177.0% in the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Kavar Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $87,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Institutional investors own 69.23% of the company’s stock.

Z has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Zillow Group from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Zillow Group from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. BidaskClub downgraded Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 14th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Zillow Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.26.

NASDAQ Z traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.53. 3,053,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,988,975. Zillow Group Inc has a 1-year low of $26.38 and a 1-year high of $51.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 2.76.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.21). Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 13.49% and a negative return on equity of 5.12%. The business had revenue of $599.58 million for the quarter.

In other news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 1,950 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.73, for a total value of $69,673.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 35,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,254,301.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Spencer M. Rascoff sold 2,000 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.06, for a total value of $74,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $518,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,489 shares of company stock valued at $984,064. 19.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate and home-related brands on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to empowering consumers with unparalleled data, inspiration, and knowledge around homes and connecting them with real estate professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.

