WealthStone Inc. Acquires Shares of 220 iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

WealthStone Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 50.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,328,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $263,631,000 after acquiring an additional 448,305 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 395,049.0% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 395,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $78,402,000 after acquiring an additional 395,049 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 54.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,002,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $198,995,000 after acquiring an additional 355,477 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $54,563,000. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its stake in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 2,050.0% in the second quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 215,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,658,000 after acquiring an additional 205,000 shares during the period.

Shares of SOXX stock traded down $5.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $209.56. The company had a trading volume of 690,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 707,683. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $207.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $199.74. iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF has a one year low of $144.79 and a one year high of $221.31.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be paid a $0.9601 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF Profile

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

