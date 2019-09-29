WaykiChain Price Reaches $0.12 (WICC)

WaykiChain (CURRENCY:WICC) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 29th. During the last seven days, WaykiChain has traded down 23.1% against the US dollar. One WaykiChain coin can now be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00001493 BTC on exchanges including $24.43, $33.94, $20.33 and $10.39. WaykiChain has a market cap of $22.72 million and $471,475.00 worth of WaykiChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002977 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012494 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.30 or 0.00190008 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.90 or 0.01029574 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000736 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000165 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00021211 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00088832 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

WaykiChain Profile

WaykiChain’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 189,000,000 coins. The official website for WaykiChain is waykichain.com . WaykiChain’s official Twitter account is @WiC_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

WaykiChain Coin Trading

WaykiChain can be bought or sold on cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WaykiChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WaykiChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WaykiChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

