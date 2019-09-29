Wavesbet 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $81,796.00 (WBET)

Wavesbet (CURRENCY:WBET) traded down 18.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 29th. Over the last week, Wavesbet has traded up 19.4% against the dollar. One Wavesbet token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including P2PB2B and STEX. Wavesbet has a total market capitalization of $234,155.00 and $81,796.00 worth of Wavesbet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 31.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00017722 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

C2C System (C2C) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000766 BTC.

Almeela (KZE) traded 25.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000872 BTC.

Dash Green (DASHG) traded 28% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Uptrennd (1UP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Blockburn (BURN) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000783 BTC.

About Wavesbet

Wavesbet (WBET) is a token. Wavesbet’s total supply is 59,499,999,948 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,499,999,948 tokens. Wavesbet’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Wavesbet is medium.com/@wavesbet . Wavesbet’s official website is wavesbet.io

Wavesbet Token Trading

Wavesbet can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and P2PB2B. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wavesbet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wavesbet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wavesbet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

