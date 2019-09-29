Waves Community Token Price Down 31.4% Over Last 7 Days (WCT)

Waves Community Token (CURRENCY:WCT) traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 29th. Waves Community Token has a market capitalization of $1.26 million and $8,176.00 worth of Waves Community Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Waves Community Token has traded down 31.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Waves Community Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00001571 BTC on exchanges including Waves Decentralized Exchange and Tidex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Waves Community Token

Waves Community Token’s genesis date was January 3rd, 2017. Waves Community Token’s total supply is 9,999,979 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,999,966 tokens. The official website for Waves Community Token is wavesplatform.com . Waves Community Token’s official message board is wavestalk.org . Waves Community Token’s official Twitter account is @wavesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Waves Community Token is /r/Wavesplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Waves Community Token Token Trading

Waves Community Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex and Waves Decentralized Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves Community Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Waves Community Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Waves Community Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

