Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Maplelane Capital LLC

Maplelane Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 60.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 500,001 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 764,799 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney makes up about 1.5% of Maplelane Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Maplelane Capital LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $69,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,299 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 58.8% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,548 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,905 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 328,371 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $36,006,000 after purchasing an additional 47,047 shares during the period. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,887,000. Finally, JOYN Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 7,390 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. 68.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

In related news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 94,462 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.18, for a total transaction of $13,336,145.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.25, for a total value of $288,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 98,662 shares of company stock worth $13,947,341. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $173.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Walt Disney to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Imperial Capital dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $139.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Walt Disney from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.31.

Shares of NYSE DIS traded down $1.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $129.96. The stock had a trading volume of 8,401,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,739,629. The company has a market capitalization of $236.47 billion, a PE ratio of 18.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.14. Walt Disney Co has a 1 year low of $100.35 and a 1 year high of $147.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.41). Walt Disney had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The firm had revenue of $20.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

See Also: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.