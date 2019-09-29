Wal-mart de Mexico S A B de C V (OTCMKTS:WMMVY) Rating Reiterated by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research reiterated their sell rating on shares of Wal-mart de Mexico S A B de C V (OTCMKTS:WMMVY) in a research report report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “WAL-MART de Mexico-ADR operates 587 commercial units, including self-service stores, department, and restaurants. “

Get Wal-mart de Mexico S A B de C V alerts:

WMMVY traded up $0.51 on Friday, reaching $29.61. The company had a trading volume of 67,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,285. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.40. The company has a market cap of $50.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.86. Wal-mart de Mexico S A B de C V has a 52-week low of $23.08 and a 52-week high of $31.13.

Wal-mart de Mexico S A B de C V (OTCMKTS:WMMVY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. The business had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.12 billion. Wal-mart de Mexico S A B de C V had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 24.62%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Wal-mart de Mexico S A B de C V will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.262 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This is an increase from Wal-mart de Mexico S A B de C V’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Wal-mart de Mexico S A B de C V’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.45%.

About Wal-mart de Mexico S A B de C V

Wal-Mart de México, SAB. de C.V. owns and operates self-service stores in Mexico and Central America. The company operates discount stores, hypermarkets, supermarkets, membership self-service wholesale stores, and pharmacies. It operates 1,910 Bodega Aurrerá discount stores, 274 Walmart hypermarkets, 91 Superama supermarkets, and 163 Sam's Club membership self-service wholesale stores.

Featured Article: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Wal-mart de Mexico S A B de C V (WMMVY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Wal-mart de Mexico S A B de C V Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wal-mart de Mexico S A B de C V and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.