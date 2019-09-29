Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Sells 12,808 Shares of Liberty Oilfield Services Inc (NYSE:LBRT)

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. decreased its position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services Inc (NYSE:LBRT) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 359,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,808 shares during the quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc.’s holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services were worth $5,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LBRT. Oakmont Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services during the 2nd quarter worth $20,113,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services during the 2nd quarter worth $15,948,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services during the 2nd quarter worth $5,285,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,531,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,139,000 after purchasing an additional 161,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services during the 2nd quarter worth $2,567,000.

Get Liberty Oilfield Services alerts:

NYSE:LBRT traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 742,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 951,374. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Liberty Oilfield Services Inc has a twelve month low of $9.85 and a twelve month high of $23.51.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $542.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $532.21 million. Liberty Oilfield Services had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 4.42%. On average, equities analysts predict that Liberty Oilfield Services Inc will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. Liberty Oilfield Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.05%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LBRT. ValuEngine lowered Liberty Oilfield Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. AltaCorp Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Liberty Oilfield Services from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Liberty Oilfield Services from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Liberty Oilfield Services from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.63.

In other Liberty Oilfield Services news, Director Brett Staffieri sold 23,341 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.35, for a total value of $241,579.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Energy Part Riverstone/Carlyle sold 8,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total value of $116,880,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.19% of the company’s stock.

About Liberty Oilfield Services

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company offers its services primarily in the Permian Basin, the Eagle Ford Shale, the Denver-Julesburg Basin, the Williston Basin, and the Powder River Basin.

See Also: Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Oilfield Services Inc (NYSE:LBRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Oilfield Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Oilfield Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.