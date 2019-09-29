Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Decreases Position in Criteo SA (NASDAQ:CRTO)

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. cut its stake in Criteo SA (NASDAQ:CRTO) by 97.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,487 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,821,758 shares during the quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Criteo worth $1,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CRTO. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in Criteo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in Criteo by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 7,295 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Criteo by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,612 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Criteo by 966.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,099 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 8,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new stake in Criteo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $174,000. 79.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on CRTO shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Criteo in a report on Friday, September 6th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Criteo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Criteo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.46.

Shares of NASDAQ CRTO traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.53. 339,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 369,505. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.30, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.77. Criteo SA has a twelve month low of $16.46 and a twelve month high of $30.85.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The information services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $224.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.59 million. Criteo had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Criteo SA will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Dan Teodosiu sold 26,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.45, for a total transaction of $510,309.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides an advertising platform for the open Internet in France and internationally. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which collects clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties. Its Criteo AI Engine solutions include Lookalike finder algorithms; recommendation algorithms; predictive bidding algorithms; bidding engine that executes campaigns based on certain objectives set by its clients; dynamic creative optimization+, which assembles customized creative advertising content by optimizing each individual creative component in the advertisement; software systems and processes, which enable data synchronization, storage, and analysis of distributed computing infrastructure in various geographies; and experimentation platform, an offline/online platform to enhance the capabilities and effectiveness of prediction models.

