Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Cuts Holdings in Centennial Resource Development Inc (NASDAQ:CDEV)

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development Inc (NASDAQ:CDEV) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,119,633 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 24,577 shares during the quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.41% of Centennial Resource Development worth $8,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CDEV. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 239,515 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,818,000 after acquiring an additional 12,655 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 19.2% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 344,300 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,613,000 after purchasing an additional 55,400 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 895.5% in the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,335 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the first quarter valued at about $264,000. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 267.3% in the first quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 551,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,843,000 after purchasing an additional 401,000 shares during the period. 97.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Centennial Resource Development alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on CDEV shares. TD Securities cut shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $8.50 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Bank of America set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Centennial Resource Development and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Centennial Resource Development from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.21.

In other news, CFO George S. Glyphis purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.69 per share, for a total transaction of $234,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 493,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,313,084.55. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CDEV traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.52. 4,774,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,379,935. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.36. Centennial Resource Development Inc has a 1 year low of $3.92 and a 1 year high of $23.12. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 6.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 1.98.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $244.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.70 million. Centennial Resource Development had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 3.66%. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Centennial Resource Development Inc will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Centennial Resource Development Company Profile

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.

Featured Article: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for Centennial Resource Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centennial Resource Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.