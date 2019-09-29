Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Evergy (NYSE:EVRG)

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 63,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,807,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EVRG. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Evergy by 1.5% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 88,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Evergy by 13.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 948,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,042,000 after purchasing an additional 113,874 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Evergy by 5.4% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 602,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,002,000 after purchasing an additional 30,624 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Evergy by 13.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Evergy by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,259,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,176,051,000 after purchasing an additional 539,149 shares during the period. 84.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EVRG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Evergy from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Evergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $69.00 price target on shares of Evergy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Evergy from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Evergy from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.71.

Shares of NYSE:EVRG traded down $0.75 during trading on Friday, reaching $66.56. The stock had a trading volume of 2,209,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,893,507. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Evergy has a 52 week low of $54.26 and a 52 week high of $67.81.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Evergy had a return on equity of 6.44% and a net margin of 11.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Evergy will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Evergy’s payout ratio is 71.16%.

In other news, COO Kevin E. Bryant sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.18, for a total value of $260,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Greg A. Greenwood sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.23, for a total transaction of $379,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Westar Energy, Inc engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity in Kansas. It provides electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the cities of Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Salina, and Hutchinson. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.

