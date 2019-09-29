Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) Given a €180.00 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €180.00 ($209.30) target price on Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on VOW3. Deutsche Bank set a €210.00 ($244.19) price objective on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Independent Research set a €169.00 ($196.51) price objective on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Warburg Research set a €210.00 ($244.19) price objective on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Barclays set a €195.00 ($226.74) price objective on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €175.00 ($203.49) price objective on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €182.58 ($212.31).

Shares of VOW3 opened at €154.90 ($180.12) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.94 billion and a PE ratio of 6.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.78, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Volkswagen has a 1-year low of €131.44 ($152.84) and a 1-year high of €163.98 ($190.67). The company’s fifty day moving average price is €148.33 and its 200-day moving average price is €148.69.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment develops vehicles and engines; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

