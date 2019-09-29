Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 399,514 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 7,005 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $69,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 114.7% during the second quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Personal Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Hexavest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

In other Visa news, insider Vasant M. Prabhu sold 25,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.14, for a total value of $4,537,738.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 62,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,271,074.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Denise M. Morrison purchased 1,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $171.13 per share, with a total value of $171,130.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $551,551.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on V shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on Visa from $185.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Saturday, June 15th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Visa from $177.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Visa from $166.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Visa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $196.57.

V traded down $1.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $174.00. 9,212,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,510,223. The stock has a market cap of $348.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.97. Visa Inc has a fifty-two week low of $121.60 and a fifty-two week high of $187.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $178.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $169.17.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 41.04% and a net margin of 53.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Visa’s payout ratio is 21.69%.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

